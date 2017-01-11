Dear Editor:

Why is it that the taxpayers who mostly live on side streets have to tolerate these ridiculous conditions?

If the city is too cheap to use our taxes to salt the side roads then they should invest in tire chains for the garbage trucks so we can at least get our garbage picked up.These chains are easy to install and last longer than salt.

Hear that Abbotsford? Cheaper.

Save more without assessing our homes to increase your take. I'm really tired of these garbage guys thinking they're royalty.

- Dan Garrett