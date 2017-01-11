- Home
LETTERS: White Rock hillside still a focus
Photo from the Polar Bear Swim reminds a resident how things change, but the mayor how things stay the same.
An open letter to the mayor, council and administrators of the City of White Rock.
I came across the attached picture and it came to mind that a picture is worth 1,000 words.
So rather than ramble on, I thought the attached picture (above) would remind you what your handiwork (Bluff clearcut catches many off guard, May 13, 2015) has done to what was once the jewel of White Rock – our waterfront.
Sadly, no longer.
Vickie Darts, White Rock
• • •
Mayor Wayne Baldwin’s response.
Thank you for the picture.
Funny, but it looks remarkably like it did in 1987.
Wayne Baldwin, White Rock mayor
