Editor:

Re: Resolving to be a better city, Jan 4 editorial.

There is one thing that would solve all the problems that were listed in this editorial.

The City of Surrey needs to either stop – or greatly slow down – development to give the infrastructure time to catch up.

The people of Surrey are crying for this. There have been pleas, begging, petitions and protests, all ignored by the mayor and councillors.

The people of Surrey can see what needs to be done.

Why can’t the mayor and councillors make a resolution to improve and deal with not only the list in the Peace Arch News editorial, but their general attitude towards the people of the City of Surrey.

Mary Davidson, Surrey

• • •

To become a better city, Surrey needs to pursue a couple more New Year’s resolutions, beyond those listed in your excellent Jan. 4 editorial.

As your editorial suggests, we must have a plan-ahead approach to build the K-12 schools that our growing city needs. We also need to secure adequate funding for post-secondary education in our city.

The future can’t live here in Surrey as long as our local universities only get half the funding per city resident that the rest of B.C. gets; we need to double Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s capacity.

By doing that, many of those who now live in poverty will be able to get the skills they need to move up in the world; increased access to adult post-secondary education won’t cure the fentanyl crisis, etc., but it’ll help…

And as your editorial also suggests, Surrey needs better transportation services.

We also need a plan-ahead approach for transportation within and through our urbanizing neighbourhoods.

Where single-family lots are being combined and turned into townhouses with five or 10 times the number of residents, and where new shopping centres and business parks are being built, the nearby arterial roads need to be expanded.

For example, 16 Avenue from Highway 99 east to 192 Street needs to become four lanes wide.

And the developers should be taxed to pay for these road improvements, and for building the necessary new schools, as it’s their developments that cause them to be necessary.

No doubt there are many other roads in our city that met our traffic flow needs in the 1980s but which are inadequate for what we’ll need in the 2020s.

As a mature, growing city, we must plan ahead, not just for next couple of months, but for the next 10 to 20 years.

The future can live here only if we do that.

Geoff Dean, Surrey