Editor:

The winter we are experiencing seems to be more intense and prolonged than anyone might have expected.

If it caught us all a little off guard after so many mild winters in a row, I think it is fair to assume it has also caught wildlife off guard, including birds. Birds need to forage enough food every day to survive the freezing night temperatures, and the little Anna’s hummingbirds that overwinter here on the coast could really benefit from a nectar feeder that’s not frozen or empty.

Please, let’s all make an effort to make the season a little more endurable for wildlife trying to survive an unexpectedly harsh south coast winter.

Jacqueline Hohmann, Surrey