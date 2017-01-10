MLA Larson erroneously reports on the proposed national park for the South Okanagan Similkameen (Penticton Western News, Dec. 28, South Okanagan national park update from Larson) that, “it’s not off the table but Parks Canada does not want to talk to us.”

Yet, in the same issue of the Western News, MP Dick Cannings says, “the ball is in their court,” that is, the Government of Canada is waiting for the province to invite them back to the table, not the other way around, as Larson claims.

The federal government cannot work on their own or resolve any issues without the province — because establishing a national park must involve the federal, provincial and First Nations governments.

Penticton needs the national park. This year, BC Business magazine ranked it 34th among 36 cities in B.C. due to decreasing population growth and high unemployment. Penticton is struggling economically and needs the new, high paying permanent jobs, which a national park will help to bring. On average a B.C.-based national park brings 770 new jobs and $57 million in increased visitor spending for their region.

We also want to emphasize that HNZ Topflight, the helicopter training school, will not be harmed in anyway by a national park — their business will continue within the park. Penticton can have both a national park reserve and a secure and thriving HNZ.

Almost 3,600 individuals responded to the B.C. government’s 2015 Public Consultation process which showed that a whopping 92 per cent of the respondents want the national park reserve and a strong majority want Mount Kobau (Area 2) included.

In fact, a 2015 public opinion poll shows that 70 per cent of local citizens support the national park and opposition is a minority and decreasing. The evidence is clear. The province needs to honour their own Public Consultation process and the wishes of the majority of people living in the Penticton and Boundary-Similkameen ridings.

It is disturbing that MLA Larson says that the province is looking at some other kind of park designation. A national park will provide a much higher level of protection, funding and management than a provincial park or conservancy and it will bring quality, permanent jobs and tourism opportunities to our region. It will also enhance regional culture and heritage, which has been neglected, underfunded and left struggling to survive.

This is Canada’s 150th birthday. Let’s celebrate with the legacy of a new national park reserve in our region.

Doreen Olson, co-ordinator

South Okanagan Similkameen National Park Network