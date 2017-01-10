Could it be Mr. Trump is a mole (spy) and puppet for Russia’s President Putin? The one Mr. Trump is so fatally attracted to.

No wonder Mr. Trump (who seems to be leading as a tweetering dim bulb) isn’t enamoured with the U.S. intelligence community.

Here we see Mr. Trump’s business expertise in monkey business in action. Who knows, maybe President Putin is grooming Mr. Trump to replace him as President of Russia as Mr. Trump may sense his stay in Dodge City will be short lived.

Joe Schwarz

Penticton