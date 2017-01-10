It’s a bitterly cold morning.

I hear a chainsaw and see two guys working outside, taking down a huge tree. They’re young, and I am old. I am thinking, hearty fellows, and a hard way to earn a living. I figure they must be cold and might like a hot drink. They smile at me and thank me for the coffee and rice krispie squares I bring them.

I’m at a birthday lunch with several friends, and the young man is genuinely patient and courteous as he serves us older ladies.

The children next door raked bagfuls of leaves that blew into our yard in fall. Their busy working mom takes the time to make us a gorgeous wreath this Christmas, and sends over her delicious home made turkey noodle soup and dessert. It is unnecessary and more than “pay back” for the times I doggy-sat for them.

I learn about a certain elementary school in our town that has a program for the children to visit with folks in senior’s homes.

Things are not hostile and negative in our town between the young and old.

Appreciating and caring for each other is a lovely thing!

Hannah Hyland

Penticton