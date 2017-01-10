The snow comes. The ice comes. It’s winter here in the valley.

We live with it and sometimes we don’t expect it as workers/consumers and city workers. Mother Nature has the upper hand, but so do we. We get snow tires, dress warmer and watch the forecast and be prepared. It’s our choice.

For someone to state to take a snow day (Penticton Western News letters to the editor, Jan. 6,Vehicle ballet) except essential services so they can take care of our valley roads and side streets and parking lots so they can do their job more efficiently without vehicles in their way “going nowhere” — maybe the letter writer should look who is needed to go somewhere.

We are all essential workers. The ones who need to work at minimum wage and can’t afford a snow day, the ones who customers accept that store or service to be there when they need it rain, snow or heat wave, the ones who bosses don’t grant different hours so we can do the company job or, maybe we should all stay home and save ICBC insurance claims. But, then we are low-paying workers helping people to services they need and require no matter the weather (even if its some milk and eggs). Or, do we stay home off the streets and parking lots and highways to help the high-pay city workers and highway crews to do their job?

Then you will have quiet street and we will save the city thousands of dollars on street snow ballet maintenance costs and our city will pay the cost even more on welfare —as we can not go to work on snow days as you suggest.

Cat Thomas

Kaleden