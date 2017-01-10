- Home
Letter: Offers of help were heart warming
Editor: Today, while shopping at Fabricland on the Bypass I was very surprised (to find) the parking lot was sheer ice right up to the door.
On my way in, a lady asked if she could take my arm and we could walk in together.
On my way out, a lady stopped and got out of her car and offered to walk me back to my car.
Thank you to these very kind persons.
It warmed my heart on a very cold Langley day.
H. Skender,
Langley
