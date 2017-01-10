Editor: Today, while shopping at Fabricland on the Bypass I was very surprised (to find) the parking lot was sheer ice right up to the door.

On my way in, a lady asked if she could take my arm and we could walk in together.

On my way out, a lady stopped and got out of her car and offered to walk me back to my car.

Thank you to these very kind persons.

It warmed my heart on a very cold Langley day.

H. Skender,

Langley