On Christmas Day I took a friend to the Christmas dinner at the Discovery Inn.

The buffet was excellent. Women were suitably dressed for the occassion. The men were suitable for an evening at the arena watching a hockey game.

Part of the pleasure in going out is dressing for the occasion. If you don’t know what to wear, ask your partner, your wife, your sister, your daughter.

I shall continue to be the only man in a suit and tie if the occassion calls for it. I do not mind being a “petunia in a cabbage patch.”

Stan Clark