Re: Safe injection sites picked.

I support rehab to kick the habit, but not safe injection sites for people who choose to continually put their lives at risk.

I pay taxes and with these injection sites you are putting my life and my friends’ and neighbours’ lives at risk.

Crime – such as robbery, assault, home invasion and sexual assault – will increase in these neighbourhoods. Near the hospital there is a high school as well as elementary schools. Who’s looking out for them?

Are the city and Fraser Health going to be monitoring these crimes as well as the drug users until they’re over their high? Are they making themselves responsible for the consequences of the drug users as they are providing these sites?

What about the non-users who are paying taxes? What about our rights?

I will definitely remember when municipal elections come around.

Jas Dhesi