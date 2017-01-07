Letter writer says care at the hospital in Kelowna was top notch despite over crowding.

To the editor:

Recently I had occasion to see first hand the over-crowding issues at the Kelowna General Hospital (KGH). My 87-year-old mother had to be admitted because of heart problems.

I have to give a bravo zulu to the hospital staff. The care and treatment she received while in the hospital was top shelf, even with the situation with patients lined up in the hallways and the waiting areas packed to capacity. Well done.

However, my biggest kudos has to go out to the people that are very seldom if ever recognized for their work. That is the volunteers (red shirts). These people freely give up their time to do a myriad of tasks, even in amongst the organized chaos.

They make the experience of attending the hospital just a little bit better. From myself, my family and I'm sure many others, thank-you.

Duane G. Lon, Kelowna