Letters

Letter: ICBC calendar ignores International Women's Day

  • by  Kelowna Capital News - Kelowna Capital News
  • Kelowna posted Jan 6, 2017 at 4:00 PM

To the editor:

In 2015, I started using ICBC’s yearly calendar in my home. When it came to March of that year I noticed that International Women’s Day, which is March 8, was not noted.

I sent an email pointing out this significant error and received a reply stating the email would be forwarded to the appropriate male in charge. I heard nothing further.

In 2016, I hung the calendar again as we enjoy the classic car pictures and when it came to March I discovered that yet again International Women’s Day was missing.

I sent another email noting that this was the second year I was bringing their attention to this omission, but received no acknowledgement of any kind.

Here it is 2017, and yes you guessed it, still no entry on March 8 for International Women’s Day. It’s the same date every year!

International Women’s Day has been recognized worldwide since the early 1900’s, though by a slightly different name at that time. This global date is meant to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. And is a call to action to accelerate gender equality.

Later this year, when I am renewing my car insurance as one of many thousands of licensed women drivers in B.C., I will certainly remember to look ahead to March on their calendar before I pick it up.

Doris Kopier, Kelowna

