The intersection at Fir Street and Russell Avenue is nearly impossible to cross on foot, writes Richard Winn.

Editor:

The City of White Rock council and its engineering department should be ashamed of themselves.

The pathetic response to road and sidewalk clearing of ice and snow is nothing short of appalling. Are they all sitting pretty in Hawaii?

If they have no trucks to do the simple acts of sanding and salting, then they should get their behinds out there with buckets.

Try walking along Thrift or Russell avenues, particularly at intersections such as Fir Street. It is practically impossible for an able-bodied person, never mind anyone with mobility issues.

Sheet ice, not salted, not sanded… nothing. It is a disgrace.

I guess they have their collective heads in a different place and hoping only for warm weather to do their dirty work for them. Pathetic doesn’t even come close.

Richard Winn, White Rock

• • •

Why has Central Plaza been allowed to leave their sidewalks covered in snow and ice throughout every snowfall and continued cold snap?

I myself and several other people I know of complained to city hall on many occasions. Mayor Wayne Baldwin was even sent a picture of the dangerous condition that they left the sidewalk in.

I have an able walker and I’m on oxygen and it is impossible for me to walk here or around the corner where the TD Bank is.

We’re all having to cross the street to be safe.

Ruth Edwards, White Rock