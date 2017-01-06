- Home
LETTERS: Services not on rise
Editor:
So my property assessment, which will be used to determine property taxes, has gone up by 39 per cent.
Can I now expect 39 per cent more police protection; 39 per cent more ambulance and medical service; 39 per cent more snow-and-ice clearing on side streets? Yeah, right!
Jim Armstrong, Surrey
