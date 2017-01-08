Hello, and thank you to everyone who participated in making Santa's Workshop in Enderby a success again this year.

We had lots of donations from the community. It is so nice to see such great support. I would like to send a special thank you to some of the businesses in town: IDA Pharmacy, Enderby Jewellers and Enderby Dollar Store and also to the Lambly’s Landing IODE for its donation.

Earl Shipmaker was so kind to let us use the wonderful space we had this year. It was great to have room to move around. My greatest thanks goes to the volunteers who put in countless hours to make this event happen. I cannot thank you enough. I could not have done it without you.

I would like to send my deepest apologizes to all of the people who stood in line Friday and did not get in. We had a great space this year, but not enough elves to help the children shop. This is a time-consuming task and I hope next year we will have more elves come out to volunteer. This was my first year co-ordinating and it was a very big task. It was enjoyable and well worth it. I am very glad that I was able to make it happen this year with the help of a handful of dedicated volunteers.

We raised more than $3,500 for local non-profits aiding children and families. I hope to be able to do it again next year. Thanks everyone for your support and community spirit. Keep it up Enderby.

Kate Fulton, co-ordinator

Santa's Workshop 2016