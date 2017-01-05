Take a current look at our sidewalks and side streets.

I live at 100 Avenue and 149 Street. None of the sidewalks on either road have been cleared since the snow began to fall this winter. None.

What if a little old lady falls in the sidewalks (currently uncleared) and sues the city when she breaks her hip? Here come the lawyers at taxpayers’ expense.

Surrey is the only city in Canada where city council is an amorphous cloud of nobodies. Meaning, if you call up and say where you live and want satisfaction on an issue, the receptionist will say, “we don’t have any one person in charge of that district or that issue you are calling about.”

Really? No one person in my district to vote for or vote against next time (held responsible to be responsive) to look after us? But we are obligated to pay taxes.

Then maybe we should vote out the whole lot of city councillors, including the mayor, in favour of others who will commit to being responsible and to be responsive to we voters.

Vince Lasch, Surrey