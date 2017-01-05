A letter writer submitted this photo of a cul-de-sac in the 16700-block of Beechwood Court.

What does it take to get a snowy, icy street plowed in Surrey?

In the past couple of weeks in Beechwood Court, we have had a recycling truck with chains stuck. We have had to dig out a police car. Private vehicles are getting stuck every day, with some receiving damaged undercarriages. And now I have been blocked in my own driveway by an abandoned vehicle.

After two to three weeks of this, some residents are still parking on an outer street and hiking in.

If anyone in our cul-de-sac requires an ambulance or fire service, the results could be dire. This situation is absolutely unacceptable.

Requests to the engineering department for service have been made, but we seem to have been forgotten. The city was shut down for the New Year’s long weekend with more snow on the way.

So far, from my vantage point, Surrey’s snow-clearing efforts have been abysmal.

Kevin Purton

Surrey