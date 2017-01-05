To the residents of the South Okanagan: beginning in October you have had a lot of new residents in your communities.

We were the crew, and cast of The Humanity Bureau. We lived, shopped, laughed and enjoyed being a part of your communities. On our days off we took part in everything that we could. We made many friends that we will have for years.

In Oliver I reached out to Mayor Ron Hovanes and friend Cathy Cowan who I worked with for nine years at the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen. Old friends came together to make new things happen. Oliver public works granted our every wish, gave us parking stalls on the street to make our job easier, shut down two streets on our behalf and lent us lighted barriers for a site on McKinney Road which we needed.

To the Osoyoos Indian Band, Chief Louie, council and all the members of the band, thank you for allowing us to find the most beautiful filming locations on your traditional territories. It was a pleasure to work with you all.

Town of Osoyoos, Mayor Mckortoff and council were there if we needed anything and allowed the Richter Pass Motel to keep up its big MOTEL sign up until we filmed.

We had full access to the Ave Elkink land and home for weeks and some of the most beautiful parts of this movie were filmed there. Hazel Pendergraft, who has a slice of heaven that I found eight years ago for The Big Year, allowed us to film there again. I feel privileged that I was able to walk that property for the second time.

Shuttleworth Properties gave us the chilling experience in shooting in those old buildings at Weyerhaeuser and sent us heavy equipment and manpower when we needed it.

There were so many wonderful businesses that assisted us and so many wonderful friends that I met and I know many of my cohorts did as well.

We invaded many of your businesses and your hospitality was amazing.

We had quite a time in your neighbourhood. Probably some of you did not even notice us, but I know we noticed you.

Thank you Osoyoos, Oliver and Okanagan Falls, you were awesome hosts to a wonderful ragtag bunch of movie makers.

Let’s do it again!

Gerri Logan

Locations Manager

Humanity West Productions