After watching the vehicle ballet showing skids of destructive collisions played out on city roads and elsewhere when old man winter dumps the white stuff making travel scary and stressful, I had a few thoughts.

Usually after one 24-hour day most roads and parking lots are usable thanks to the snow equipment operators.

Think what a job clearing snow if hundreds, maybe thousands of people and their vehicles stayed home for the day other than all essential services.

Operators of snow removal could do a much better job when not having to wind in and around vehicles that are going nowhere but perhaps the auto body shop for repair or morgue.

Loss of one eight hour work day could make up the pay check in four days by working two hours more (forget overtime). As well, you will be happy you and your vehicle are safe.

I would like to think many smart people stay home from shopping for one day during heavy snowfall as the stores and work place will still be there tomorrow.

This is just an idea from a nobody, that smart people may add to or come up with a better solution to making safer roads.

Tom Isherwood

Olalla