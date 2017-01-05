Cameron Robert Hamilton is Penticton's first baby of 2017. He is held by mom Tricia Abar, with father Jay Hamilton (at back). Half-sisters Norah (left) and Ellie (right) were also there for his arrival.

Right after I gave birth to Cameron, we were being asked to sign waivers to tell the media about our New Year’s baby.

As I was still being tended to after delivery, Jay started receiving calls from the Herald, the Western and Castanet. Obviously we weren’t expecting to be to telling anyone so soon and we did not have anything organized to say at that time.

Now that the circus had died down a bit and we have settled into our new life with Cameron, we realize that there were a lot of people we would like to thank that did not get mentioned in media articles related to his birth.

We would now like to take this opportunity to thank the following:

Dr. Julie Ruckman was my obstetrician for the majority of my pregnancy. She is expecting herself and for that reason, she handed me off to the more than capable Dr. Kevin Renaud.

Dr. Renaud was there to deliver Cameron. Jay and I are thankful to him for navigating us through this delivery.

We would also like to acknowledge the labour and delivery, and post partum nursing staff that tended to our needs: Andrea, Wendy, Erin, Gelfie, Cait, Vanessa, and Amber.

Thank you Dr. Martin Weirich for coming in to start my epidural to get me through my “wild animal phase” from the induction medication.

We would also like to thank our family members that were there to help us welcome this little miracle into our lives.

Tricia Abar

Penticton