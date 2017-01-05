The Editor,

The Guildford Aquatic Centre has been a huge disappointment.

If you swim there, you would find that the City of Surrey has shut out a large percentage of users. How? The pool is run too cold for so many to swim. I have heard some describe the water as “ice cold.”

I tried swimming and my upper body/chest started tightening right away. Then I tried taking an almost cold shower prior to entering the water to see if that would help (I needed the exercise). But it was like doing penance (due to your sins).

Why is the city not providing full value for taxpayers’ money for a significant portion of the population? Why is the city building speciality pools that are too cold for many to use?

Fleetwood used to be OK many years ago but then it went cold – they say it is a championship pool. Now Guildford is run the same way. Newton pool does not lend itself to swimming – it is an old wave fad. Guildford is closer to me but I continue to patronise North Surrey Recreation Centre, where I can have an enjoyable swim.

The city should not shut out so many adults, especially the seniors who need the exercise. The city is not senior friendly, despite some slogans to the contrary. The city should pay the incremental cost of warming up the water after the swim club is finished.

Dave Bains, Surrey