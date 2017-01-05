- Home
Great secret Santas
A big thank-you to the Secret Santas of the local Newcomers’ Clubs for the lovely Christmas gifts — so thoughtful and kind of you.
A big thank-you also to friends and neighbours for all their kindness over the holidays — the baking, cutting wood and snow plowing, and the visits too – these things are so very meaningful for those of us who are alone or not well. Every smile and hug means so much. We live in a wonderful community. Happy New Year everyone.
Charlotte Redden
Errington
