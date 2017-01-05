Re: editorial in the Dec. 27 edition of The NEWS (‘Quite a fowl 2016’).

Rather than present readers with a variety of economic and social achievements from 2016, you chose to highlight your “enduring” memories of dying geese, birds confined and slaughtered without just cause.

I find your comments condescending, and ignorant of the many hours and efforts of conservation volunteers to produce the excellent scientific recommendations that led to killing the birds. And I feel it is offensive you dismiss First World problems as no more than goose feces.

At least, unlike our poor geese, someone rescued the parrots, finding sanctuaries where few, if any, of the survivors will ever fly free and bond socially which is the true nature of these species.

Patrick Herzog

Qualicum Beach