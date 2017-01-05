I fully agree with recent letter writer Anthonie Den Boef (‘Addicts should only get one chance at taxpayer help’). However, I cannot refrain from adding to his letter.

Why is it, we always address the symptoms, but never the cause? If we remove the cause, the symptoms will disappear.

I once flew to Singapore and fell in love with this city just by getting off the plane and entering the airport arrival hall. In front of us arrivals we could not overlook a large sign announcing “Drug dealers will face an automatic death sentence.”

In this country we pamper drug pushers by letting them openly sell drugs to anyone with money. These dealers destroy individuals, whole families, are responsible for the death of thousands and costing the tax payer untold sums of money.

A healthy society can not possibly allow such trash as drug dealers to live almost undisturbed in its midst. This gutter garbage must be removed at once and quickly.

A wise man, Krishnamurti, a long time ago, once said: “It is no measure of health to be well adjusted to a profoundly sick society.”

Robert Brodgesell

Qualicum Bay