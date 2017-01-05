I read with great interest the letter to the editor by Anthonie Den Boef in a recent edition of The NEWS (‘Addicts should only get one chance at taxpayer help’) and agree wholeheartedly with what he had to say.

Den Boef hit the entire drug problem right on the head. The taxpayer in this province is being held hostage by our bleeding-heart politicians who are so afraid to make a controversial decision on anything drug related or homelessness related it makes me furious.

I have heard of addicts being revived three times only to try again. Now with the news that the kits being given out to users are being tampered with is the last straw.

When are our leaders going to show some real leadership and do the right thing and that is to do exactly what Den Boef said in his letter.

Ian Dunbar

Nanoose Bay