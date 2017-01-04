Editor:

The holiday season brings out the best in people and it's a time of year when volunteers in our community really step up. You see it every day and all around -- folks helping with the Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign, drivers with the Operation Red Nose, volunteers with the Langley Christmas Bureau and it goes on and on.

So many wonderful people volunteer their time and talents to make Langley a place we love to live and raise our families ? and we need you (the community) to let us know who they are.

If you think about it, you probably know someone who is constantly going that extra mile, always the first one to sign up or perhaps does little things on the side without ever wanting acknowledgement or recognition.

Do you know an individual, youth, or a duo who improves life for others and makes a difference in our community? Now is the time to let them know how much we appreciate them! The Township of Langley is looking for Township residents to honour at their annual Volunteer Awards ceremony held in April 2017.

Information and nomination guide lines have just been posted on the Township?s website and can be found here http://www.tol.ca/Current-News-Initiatives/Current-News/Article/2103/Nominees-Sought-for-Volunteer-Awards.

If you know someone who is an amazing volunteer or volunteer duo, please consider nominating them ? we want to say ?thank you? and recognize them for their contributions to our community.

The Nominations Committee will assist with all applications but need you to put together their nomination and submit it with as much information as possible, we have a team that will help gather any missing information.

For more information about the Volunteer Awards, please contact Sarah Morris at smorris@tolca or 604-533-6148.

Nominate someone today.

Kate Ludlam, Team Member of the Langley Township Volunteer Awards Nominations Committee