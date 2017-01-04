Dear Editor,

I was hoping that you might remind your readers to take a moment at this time of year to acknowledge, wish Seasons Greetings, or give a nod to disabled people.

Generally, this time of year is quite difficult for them as their friends and family are often unable to accommodate their physical needs [nor is it expected], therefore do not invite them to social gatherings.

It often snows and the sidewalks are not cleared so they are unable to negotiate pathways, go out or use their power scooters, or use other physical aids.

Regardless, it is a ‘zoo’ out there because of the Christmas shoppers, crowded shopping malls, crowded sidewalks and roadways.

For the above reasons, I make an extra attempt to acknowledge disabled people in passing for I am one of them.

My wife is one of them as well, but at least we have each other during this time of year.

Many disabled people are alone.

Indeed, many people are much worse off than we including the poor, the working poor, the homeless, etc.

Gord Weitzel, Willoughby