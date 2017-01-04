Dear Editor,

Although this opinion will probably never see print, I feel obligated to get it off my chest.

The main reason Donald Trump won the US election is that the average “little guy” is sick and tired of not being able to express his/her opinions on politically correct matters without fear of reprisal.

We “little guys/girls” are seething at what our so-called leaders are doing in the name of “all-inclusive” or whatever.

Somewhere out there hopefully is someone with the guts to stand up and say our current so-called leaders are totalling missing that the emperor actually is buck-naked!

Win Bromley, Langley