Dear Editor,

A rather upsetting situation occurred on Dec. 22 in the parking lot of the Penny Pincher Thrift Store, at 20550 Fraser Hwy. in Langley, B.C.

Shortly after the opening of the store, a lady fell in our parking lot and was unable to move.

Emergency 911 was immediately called.

A pillow and blankets were found to help make her as comfortable as possible. It was a cold day with light rain and she was in considerable discomfort.

Assistance arrived approximately 45 minutes later.

When the firefighters arrived, our distress was noticeable and we were informed that they were in the area (within one or two blocks) but were not notified.

“Is that what we work many hours for, as volunteers for our hospital” was a comment and the look on many of our faces, for this kind of service.

Hopefully this lady made a full recover.

Tina McMillan,

Yuriko Nishiuchi,

Valerie Bergen (The ambulance was called more than once.),

Evelyn Pachota (This lady was around 79 and her ankle was fractured.