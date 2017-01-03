In a letter to the editor (Penticton Western News, Dec. 28, Advice for city council) the writer stated, “some idiots built the South Okanagan Events Centre and now expects the poor to replenish reserves that were pissed away on the SOEC.”

Well whoever those “idiots” are, thank you very much.

My hubby and I moved here two years ago and have now been Penticton Vees season ticket holders for two years. Without the SOEC I would not be a ticket holder.

With events like the Young Stars, Bryan Adams, our fabulous Penticton Vees and the Western Canada Cup 2017, Alice Cooper, Ringo Starr and on and on you see the need for the SOEC. Y

You think the old rink could handle that? I can bet that events like those mentioned are huge financial gains for a lot of businesses not to mention the jobs created in the SOEC.

Worth the taxes? Hell yeah.

Andrea Friess

Penticton