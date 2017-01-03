I encountered interesting and countering comments on opposite pages in the Wednesday, Dec. 28 Penticton Western News.

On page 4, South Okanagan West Kootenay riding MP Dick Cannings reflected on his first year in office, and per local national park concept he states, “the ball is in B.C.’s court right now.” On facing page 5, MLA Linda Larson indicates, “Parks Canada doesn’t want to talk to us.”

Two rather differing points of view, though I rather doubt that Parks Canada avoids talking to B.C.’s Linda Larson unless they’ve decided it’s a waste of time.

The balance of Larson’s comments also attempt a different rendering of Cannings' statement. Larson claims that the national park issue was shelved in 2011 due to lack of public interest, an undocumented lack of interest that is.

Linda Larson goes on to polish up her decision to reopen the park discussion in 2015 because she heard “from local groups that there is still an interest …” A fact she probably discovered in the government’s own Intentions paper. Seventy per cent of respondents favoured the park.

The folks I know who have taken a positive interest in the local national park concept have been yelling from the tree tops for at least 12 years. Not only that, two relatively recent public polls indicated high public interest, from all sectors of the South Okanagan-Similkameen. National Parks are not a perfect solution but without any movement forward there will be nothing to preserve, protect and share, including coveted economic benefits.

Larson’s final comments hint that something may transpire by the end of January to resolve the national park issue.

It’s your serve Linda!

Dianne Bersea

Kaleden