A happy and healthy 2017 to all. Thanks to the Western News’ publishing our “letters to the editor” our club has been able to donate thousands of dollars to charity.

During 2016, The Penticton & District Stamp Club were given a number of lifelong collections. They all agreed that rather than just getting rid of it they would make a donation towards our stamp club and see if some money could be raised for charity. It certainly worked as in one year we raised over $10,000.

Our club members, all 50 of them, are to be praised for bidding on these packages and making sure collectively, we as a club, attain our goal to not only collect money for our chosen charities but also our main goal of reaching $30,000 for the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation new tower fund. We encourage people to keep on putting aside any stamps or stamp material and donating it to our club (charities). We can be reached at gboersma@telus.net, 250-492-3875 or coming to the house at 2600 Cornwall Dr.

Gus Boersma

Penticton