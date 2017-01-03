The small gesture of leaving a note complimenting a Willoughby resident’s Christmas lights had a big impact on its recipient.

Editor: On Dec. 24 I was cleaning my house for Christmas, and was feeling the pressure and stress of making sure everything was taken care of.

I walked out the front door to check if the front steps were clear of snow, and turned back into the house. There was a note on the door that read, “Your Christmas Light Rock.” It made me cry, with the biggest smile.

This little note, that someone took the time out to do for me, was the best thing I could have gotten that day.

It made my day, my year. I will remember, and keep it forever.

Thank you so much, whoever did this. The little things are the biggest.

Paula M.,

Willoughby