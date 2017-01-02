To the Editor,

To address concerns regarding the readability of the city’s recently distributed solid waste guide and collection schedule, an alternative version featuring greater contrast between the colours used to notify residents when to take their recycling, organics or garbage to the curb is now available.

Residents wishing to obtain a copy of the revised guide can download it at www.nanaimo.ca or can request a copy be mailed to their home by calling or e-mailing the city’s public works department.

The city apologizes for any confusion it may have caused on account of the original colour scheme.

Public works can be contacted by telephone on 250-756-5306 or by e-mail at public.worksinfo@nanaimo.ca.

Charlotte Davis

manager of sanitation, recycling and public works administration

City of Nanaimo