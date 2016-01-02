Re: Some risks involved with new B.C. mortgage program (Gazette, Dec. 23)

Thank you for your thoughtful editorial (Dec. 21) and the related article by Katherine Engqvist on Dec. 23. There is no doubt that some buyers who use this “gift” will have regrets when they have to pay the “gift” back.

The program is really a gift to home sellers. Here’s my experience from a similar program.

In the early 1990s, for our move away from Edmonton, we had to sell a “starter,” townhouse. At just the right time, the provincial government announced a “helper” program for first-time buyers. This allowed us to increase the asking price for the townhouse. The sale occurred quickly and we got our price. I believe that we – the sellers - received all the value of the government program.

The new program from the BC Government looks like a tremendous gift to anyone selling a starter home.

David Stocks

Colwood

Christmas cheer goes the extra mile

My husband and I would like to thank the people of Langford who have taken the time to decorate Goldstream Avenue with such beautiful lights.

Every time we pass through it brings warmth to our hearts. It made our Christmas.

Deborah and Ray Cole

Langford