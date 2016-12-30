The situation on roads remains extremely bad for several days after each heavy snowfall in B.C.

This year’s snow storms have revealed how poorly planned our system is and that we are incapable of adequately cleaning up snow.

Everyone suffers hardship when snow removal is not undertaken in a timely fashion. However, there is not enough man or machine power in possession to reach everywhere. As a result, most of the streets, cul-de-sacs, sidewalks and parking areas become icy, slippery and unsafe to walk and drive on.

Due to unsafe conditions, many weak, sick people and seniors are forced to stay indoors. It was an absolute nightmare for them to go out and buy groceries, food, medicine or daily necessities.

Some streets surroundings schools were not cleared and no salt was scattered, therefore kids had difficulties attending classes.

Ontario and Alberta always experience heavy to very heavy snowfall, but an efficient snow removal system exists there. They can manage to remove snow immediately and minimize public trouble. So why can’t we adopt similar methods?

Our politicians happily attend parties, functions and celebrations, but in the event of winter storms, where are these public representatives?

Have they visited their respective constituencies and examined street conditions? Did any elected politician take pictures and submit them to the city to show how desperately assistance is required?

There is a dire need to introduce new plans in regards to snow clearing. Public representatives should grab this opportunity and initiate dialogue to minimize problems.

If the existing snow removal system remains in force, we will continue to have to face similar troubles during future storms. We all need to be alert and well prepared for that.

Hanif A. Patel

Surrey