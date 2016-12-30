Editor:

Re: Volunteers needed to step up to plate, Dec. 14.

My husband and I are visiting this area and read in your newspaper of the Community Christmas Dinner at First United Church.

We contacted the church by phone, and were warmly welcomed.

At noon on Christmas Day, we joined approximately 200 others for a social gathering, a sing-a-long, a visit from Santa and a deliciously hot meal of moist turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberries, real carrots, and a tossed green salad.

We met new friends and shared stories over rhubarb/strawberry pie, apple crumble pie, blueberry and pumpkin pie.

As we left, full and happy, we were each given a ‘goodie bag’ containing an apple and/or orange, candy and lemon tart. A friendly elf at the door greeted us with a “Merry Christmas” and a beautiful potted poinsettia.

We learned that 70 volunteers had given up their Christmas mornings to help spread the real Christmas message, and we are filled with gratitude and a feeling of warmth that we were able to be a part of this.

Thank you so much to the people of First United Church – we also thoroughly enjoyed your 7 o’clock Christmas Eve service message – for all that you do for your community. You are indeed spreading that spark of human kindness.

Sandra and Julian Brunetta, Fort Frances, Ont.