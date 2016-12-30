Editor:

Interesting letters from Jim Ayers (Overdoses explained, Dec. 16) and G. Reid and Stephen Mckeever (Rest of us pay drug users’ price, Dec. 14) on the drug crisis; and Maria Walsh (Fuel-use fizzles pipeline protest, Dec. 16) and Erik Seiz and Barney Feenstra (Piping up for pipeline, Dec. 9) on fossil fuels and pipelines in recent editions of PAN.

At long last we are hearing from the silent majority on these issues.

It is unbelievable how our country and province have been subjected to the rants of the minority of those who think they are doing the right thing to address these concerns.

Throwing more taxpayers’ hard-earned dollars after the drug problem will do nothing to solve the root problems associated with drug abuse but will only make it easier for those who participate in that illegal, immoral and despicable habit to satisfy their cravings.

Taxpayer dollars used to rehabilitate druggies and help them overcome their demons are dollars well-spent; those dollars spent to make it more convenient for those who want to continue down their path to destruction are wasted dollars.

Here’s a suggestion – if you don’t want to die from a drug overdose, don’t pop a pill or put a needle in your arm. Instead, seek help to change your behaviour. The adage “If you play with fire you will get burned” was never more appropriate, as is the Scripture in Romans 6:23: “For the wages of sin is death...”

As for the vocal minority against fossil fuels, tankers, pipelines – and just about everything else – it’s time to get real. Of course, pollution is a problem, as is climate change, and our efforts should be directed toward less dependence on fossil fuels. But the hard facts are it will likely take many more years for the world to no longer be dependent on fossils fuels. So, to the David Suzukis and Gregor Robertsons of the world and their ilk, when you are all ready to “put your money where your mouths are” and lead by example in conducting your activities free of everything fossil fuel, find some other cause to rant and rail over.

At this point in time we depend on fossil fuels. Underground, safe and monitored pipelines are the safest way to transport them.

Don Campbell, Surrey