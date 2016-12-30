Editor:

Re: PAN online question of the week, Dec. 16-23.

It was disappointing to read the response to the question of the week – “Do you want the government to put fewer resources into helping those who suffer drug overdoses?” – 112 ‘yes’, 42 ‘no’. Particularly during a time that most supposedly feel all warm and fuzzy and “goodwill to all men” in the air…

I am as far removed from the drug scene as anyone can be, however, the deaths due to drug overdose simply have me horrified and pained. The increase is not only alarming for users but pose a danger to us all.

What kind of society tolerates this type of indiscriminate killing? What kind of ‘civilized society’ lacks the compassion necessary to intervene?

My expectations appear to be rather naive in this case.

While I do understand the concept behind “not my problem, not in my neighbourhood,” I feel it is dangerous for us all to remain indifferent in the face of so many deaths.

I look at this as assassinations, plain and simple. There is no other way to describe the results of the integration of these deadly elements to recreational drugs. Anyone producing this poison is definitely doing it with the intent to cause harm and should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law, no mercy!

Those of us ‘observers’ could try to be more compassionate with the situation. Just because it does not touch us personally does not make it less of a unnecessary, cruel tragedy/crime. If the supposedly lucid and healthy turn their backs on those in despair, where does it leave us all?

What does it say about us, passing judgment on the tragedy of others?

In a society frenzied, participating in all sorts of runs for all sort of cures and endless fundraisers, why is this situation of less importance?

Alicia Ballard, White Rock