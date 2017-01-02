Re: Saanich News Dec. 28 editorial ‘Electoral reform worth discussing.’ Kudos are due for your raising the electoral reform issue, and, more specifically, noting that the federal government’s national online survey was “simplistic and it seems to try to sway responses.” It’s encouraging to see a media watchdog publicize such a blatant governmental soft-soap initiative.

However, your premise that our electoral system will improve should we “seek a system that would enfranchise more electors” is concerning. Most Canadians have long realized that our overarching requirement is for majority government capable of popularly supported legislation.

An even cursory survey of those countries using different versions of proportional representation (often after so-called ‘electoral reform’ initiatives) too often produce divisive cultural or geographically based voting blocs within a not-so-stable governmental structure. Not a sound recipe for effective majority governments capable of popularly supported statutory initiatives.

Supporting an also-ran third federal party – or even a fourth party or independent candidate – may salve the conscience of some voters but most Canadians realize that the major benefit of our first-past-the-post system is that it normally enables federal two-principal-party status. It is thus the best bet for stable broadly based secular government.

There’s sound guidance to be gleaned from four of the world’s most stable democratic countries. Canada, Great Britain, India and the United States all currently use a first-past-the-post electoral formula for national elections.

Let’s stay in this winner’s list.

Ron Johnson

Saanich