I recently returned from some days spent in Mission Memorial Hospital, as a result of a hip injury.

It soon became clear to me that there were a great many patients who were much sicker than I was, but I feel that I must publicize the care and kindness with which I was treated and encouraged to do as much as possible for myself.

It is invidious to mention names, but I will do so – in particular, James (Jamie?), Matt, Preet, Tracy, Katrina, and many others.

This is the time of year when people in hospital are particularly remembered. At Christmas time we should also mention the nurses and medical staff, because they work throughout the holidays, looking after the patients.

I do hope that the residents of Mission are aware of what a wonderful hospital they have in Mission Memorial Hospital.

Ralph Smith

Mission