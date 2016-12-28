Editor:

It has become very dark once again on Marine Drive’s White Rock’s splendid oceanfront promenade.

The city ‘thinned’ the trees along the promenade a few months ago, and it appears they forgot to put the lights back on the trees!

I called the City of White Rock, inquiring as to why the lights are no longer on the trees, and was quite miffed with the answer.

It was suggested that they are in the midst of installing new lights on the trees. I asked when we could expect them to be completed, as there were no trees lit to date on the West Beach section. The reply was all trees would not be lit, with budget restraints – some will not be done at this time and no indication as to when this would be completed.

The trees had lights on them prior to being ‘thinned’. Trimming these trees would have been more appropriate, as they could have used some shaping.

Where are the lights that were previously on the trees, and why could they not be reinstalled if there are budget restraints?

The promenade is very dark now which makes it unpleasant for walking in the evenings at this time of year. Residents are proud of the promenade, and lighting up the walkway enhanced it at night and made it delightful for walking in the later evenings. Let’s get the ‘previous’ lights back up and, when the budget can afford, redo a lighting project then.

We thank you for the lights you gave us that we enjoyed for the last few years, but are very disappointed that they have been taken away.

A.J. Chapman, White Rock