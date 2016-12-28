Editor:

Re: Project supported, Dec. 14.

I find it very interesting that White Rock Mayor Wayne Baldwin could not support the five-storey project on Nichol Road because: “It is ahead of the OCP. I do not like the idea of a developer setting (what that will be).”

But isn’t this what happened with the recent approval of the Elegant on Oxford Street? (Highrises approved ‘to save more trees,’ Dec. 7). A majority of council, including the mayor, voted to amend the current OCP to allow towers of 21 and 24 storeys.

His worship’s inconsistency and guile make me cringe.

Keith Enns, White Rock