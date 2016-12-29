The year 2016 is coming to a close and people can only hope that 2017 can heal some of the world problems.

The drug fentanyl has wheeled onto the scene and far too many healthy people are giving up life for the joy of taking a suicidal ride on wheels greased with a death wish.

Bridge jumping is out, fentanyl is in, adding to the stained world of woe’s mankind can make but can’t control — drugs, wars, rape, murder, corruption, etc. to name a few.

Maybe it’s not only humans that invite death but what about other creatures man loves to boss around cage and decide their future.

Whales and other sea life found beached, birds dropping from the sky. Coyotes, cougars, bears, deer and moose paying a visit to their former home and grocer which is now man town? Maybe the above aren’t happy with their way of life and changed environment, and know that trip to town in the search for food could be suicidal.

Sea life is having difficulty surviving in the polluted water’s of the world thanks once again to mankind, many just can’t take it anymore. There isn’t one thing I can think of that man hasn’t changed in his greed for money and lust for power.

The only brakes that can stop this man animal belong to a God or Mother Nature, and I suspect both are very busy drawing up a plan for mankind to self exit before he is kicked off the face of this rented world.

Tom Isherwood

Olalla