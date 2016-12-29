- Home
Letter: Thanks for the gift
Just thought to pass on a big thanks to all the gas stations for the great Christmas present of once again raising gas prices.
Couldn’t even wait until after the holidays. Oh, but I forgot, I guess there were a lot of people coming to town to shop for Christmas, might as well bleed a little extra money out of them, right?
Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night.
Mike Bugyi
Penticton
