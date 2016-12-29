Chad Brownlee was among the artists who performed during Giving Back Christmas to Paddington Station on Dec. 20.

Editor: A big thank you to all the country bands and solo artists who donated their time on short notice to support the Paddington Station Fire fundraiser at the Langley Events Centre on Dec. 20.

Thanks also to the army of volunteers that devoted their day to making this event run so smoothly.

It was amazing to see the community support as the donation totals kept rising.

None of this would have been possible without the endless energy of Karen Lee Batten who had the vision and drive to make this event a reality.

Tom Barichello,

Langley