Editor, The Times:

My name is Courtney Hesketh and I am the manager of environmental health for Interior Health. Two of my environmental health officers (EHOs) attended the Clearwater Diary Queen on Friday, Dec 23, to confirm that the facility had undergone a thorough cleaning and disinfection process.

The EHOs confirmed that the staff had followed all best practices with respect to cleaning and disinfecting all food contact surfaces (i.e. counters) and all “common touch” surfaces (i.e. door handles, washrooms etc).

As the infected food handler is not currently working at the facility there is no ongoing source of infection and all of the other food handlers are undergoing vaccination to ensure that there is no further spread of the virus.

The owner and manager of the Dairy Queen have taken this situation very seriously and have done everything that the EHO’s have asked of them. We have appreciated their level of cooperation and diligence in during this difficult situation.

As of end of business yesterday (Dec. 27) Interior Health has immunized 336 people in Clearwater, 23 in Kamloops and one in Williams Lake.

The next immunization clinics will be offered in Clearwater at the hospital on Dec. 29, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Dec 30, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Please let me know if you need anything further.

Courtney Hesketh, manager of environmental health

Interior Health Authority