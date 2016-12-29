Our so-called civilized society is in moral decay. Every day we hear of persons purposely causing severe harm to their own bodies as well as placing the lives of police and medical aid personnel at undue risk.

Whose fault is it when a person overdoses on illicit drugs such as fentanyl? Are the parents or the grade schools at fault for failing to properly raise and educate the person? Possibly, but we should not overlook personal accountability for one’s own actions.

Each illicit drug addicted person had made an informed decision to try these drugs whether through curiosity or peer pressure, and that person should ultimately be held accountable.

I shake in disbelief that our governments support the revolving door process of helping the addicts with an antidote such as Naloxone, only to have first-responders re-do the process over and over again for the same addict.

In the meantime, other patients have to suffer and wait weeks, months, or even years for essential health care all because our government monopoly fails to make the necessary timely services and funding available.

Addicts should be provided with only one treatment of antidote and upon recovery, given the opportunity to voluntarily enter a “prison farm” facility for rehabilitation from drug dependency.

Under supervision, the addict will be isolated from the outside world except for farming and taking care of animals without pay except for room and board for as long as is necessary.

Once the person leaves the facility or declines entry into the rehabilitation program, the person will be on his own; there will be no more support if the person reverts to illicit drug use.

Anthonie den Boef

Nanoose Bay