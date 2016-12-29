I fully agree with D.L. Pearson’s endorsement of Coun. Fred Haynes’ proposal to build smaller, more sustainable homes in Saanich (letter Dec. 14 Saanich News).

As we all know, the Capital Region is very much in need of more affordable housing for young people, families and seniors. From tiny houses to smaller homes, Saanich needs to be as innovative and forward-thinking as possible in finding ways to include this type of housing into zoning and community plans – this should also include making permits available to upgrade already-existing laneway cottages etc.

We want people of all ages and incomes to be able to live and thrive here in order that we may maintain and encourage diversity within the municipality of Saanich.

Lucy Bashford

Saanich